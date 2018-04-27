AIRBUS TO GERMANY: DON’T BUY THE F-35

Mr. S.S. sent the following article to me, and it's an article that I think is disclosing a new development that cannot be good news for the USA. But first, a wider context: recall that yesterday I blogged about Japan's rearmament, and its nascent stealth aircraft development. Recall that a recent offer by Lockheed Martin to help Japan develop such an aircraft was, in my opinion, designed to forestall the growth of an independent Japanese stealth aircraft technology and industry. I also speculated that Japan was in a rather strong bargaining position, and that somehow, some way, it would acquire stealth aircraft technology, if not from the United States, then from someone else, or by developing it on its own.
In the larger scheme of things, what Japanese rearmament really represents is a blow against one of the USA's only remaining manufactured exports: arms.
Now Mr. S.S. sends this article which indicates a similar nasty development is under way in Europe:
Germany shouldn’t buy the F-35, Europe needs military independence – Airbus Defense CEO
The crucial part of the story:
The CEO of Airbus Defense urged Europe to keep its military independence and warned Germany not to procure F-35s from the US, arguing it would kill the Franco-German effort to build their own fifth-generation jet.
“As soon as Germany becomes an F-35 nation, cooperation on all combat aircraft issues with France is dead,” Dirk Hoke, the CEO of Airbus Defense and Space at Airbus Group, told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
“Europe needs to define its sovereignty more clearly and state that we need to remain independent in defense and space,” Hoke said, referring to the joint Franco-German project to develop a fifth-generation fighter, according to the newspaper.
France and Germany unveiled plans to develop a next-generation European fighter jet in July of last year. While little is known about the new plane’s layout and features, it is understood the jet would replace the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon, rival fourth-generation jets that compete on international markets.
If one has been following the F-35 boondoggle, one only hopes that Germany won't jump on the bandwagon. But there are other indicators that the USA's long dominance of the arms export industry, particularly in Europe, may be coming to an end. Germany, along with Italy, did not join France and the UK in the recent missile bombardment of Syria. In fact, there are stories that elements of the Bundestag concluded the Franco-British-American action was a violation of international law. That's the public story.
But behind the closed doors in the corridors of power in Berlin, I suspect that many German defense mandarins are coming to the same conclusion that I suspect that Japan came to a few years ago prior to launching its own rearmament: the USA is a rogue empire, and Germany simply can no longer rely upon it for its defense or rely upon it to act responsibly on the world stage. Buying the F-35 under these circumstances would, at best, be a stopgap measure, but as the CEO of Airbus Defense also points out, it would deal a severe setback to growing Franco-German military technology and defense coordination. Under such circumstances, it would be better to continue to cooperate with France in the development of an independent and European technology, than become reliant upon the USA.
That means not only dwindling arms export markets for American technology in Europe, but a real test for Europe, namely, whether a coordinated military will result in a coordinated foreign policy. The recent British and French participation in the Rothschild Crypto-State's strikes against Syria, and the German and Italian rejection of participation, suggests that the glorious plans for an EU military and coordinated policy dictated in Paris and London, might not pan out either. For the moment, Germany and France will continue to cooperate on military technological development. But as long as Paris continues to function as a lap-poodle for London and Washington, don't expect Germany's large defense contractors to sit idly by and wait for more "euro-solutions."
And gee, isn't it interesting that Japan may be in the market for some defense contract and licensing agreements. Watch for it: Mitsubishi in talks with Rheinmetall A.G. and Airbus...
See you on the flip side...
Westcoaster says
The F35 is beyond boondoggle. It’s what happens when you design and build a plane with politics instead of plans.
We must find a way to pull the teeth of the MIC.
Tommi H says
The term “Stealth aircraft” is outdated. There are no more such aircrafts. The modern radar technology can see almost “all”. Even the new Swedish Jas Grippen fighter plane has a radar, which can see all F-35’s and F-22’s, Sukhoi-57’s. The era of the “stealth aircraft” is over. It’s all just EW (electronic warfare). If you have a good EW system, you can make stealth Messerschmitt Bf 109’s.
goshawks says
Many layers of the onion. Banksters and their bosses moving chess pieces around the board. Rothschild clan vs Rockefeller clan, within the power group setting. Even SSP and interstellar allies/foes, if you are of that mindset…
Europe has always had an internal contradiction. On the one hand, they are rightfully proud of cultures built-up over centuries and millennia. That includes centuries and millennia of (often bankster-instigated) warfare amongst themselves. Natural suspicion and awareness of boundaries. On the other hand, this very divisiveness has made them almost irrelevant on the larger stage. (Picture Germany taking-on both the Soviet Union and America, not long ago.) Therefore, the astute amongst the Europeans know that they must ‘ally-up’ in some manner. Hence, all the heat and friction…
It is also in the interests of America to keep the Europeans busted-up and divisive. Vassals and satraps. Only not too far. The Bear lies to the East. So, there will always be building-up and tearing-down moves from the US deep state (and who controls the US deep state).
The F-35 drops into the middle of the above morass. I suspect the decision on building vs buying will lie less on the strength and weaknesses of the airplane than on the ‘tugs’ from deep string-pullers…
OrigensChild says
I am glad to see our allies are not accepting the new definition of security embedded with our most recent versions of Pax Americana. Like the Patriot Act, whose purpose is to secure institutional rather than individual sovereignty, these decrepit weapon systems and morphing security agreements are intended to preserve our international status and position. The last gasp of a failing imperium is the abandonment of altruistic pretense to the projection of feckless power internationally. Methinks we are there–and have been there for over half a century. What a pity. We should have done better!
anakephalaiosis says
Only truth can be foundation, and truth is found in ancient Welsh lore.
There is a profound link between early Christianity and ancient Druidry.
A British empire – built on lies – will not stand.
basta says
Whether or not you purchase the F-35 Flying Edsel has become a litmus test of how deeply you have been assimilated by the AngloZio Borg.
FiatLux says
Symptomatic of the tectonic shifts in geopolitical alignment that we’re witnessing, which include the rise of a Rome-Berlin-Moscow-Beijing(-Tokyo?) axis, with New Delhi tucked in around the edges. All linked by land-based trade routes bypassing any would-be or has-been worldwide naval hegemon.
It will be interesting to see how France, Britain, and Japan line up in the future geopolitical order–and where this all leaves the U.S.
DanaThomas says
Let’s not forget all those software “backdoors”.
WalkingDead says
One should also remember just where those back doors originated and is the driving factor of the decline in the West.
Katie B says
