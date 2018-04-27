AIRBUS TO GERMANY: DON’T BUY THE F-35

Mr. S.S. sent the following article to me, and it's an article that I think is disclosing a new development that cannot be good news for the USA. But first, a wider context: recall that yesterday I blogged about Japan's rearmament, and its nascent stealth aircraft development. Recall that a recent offer by Lockheed Martin to help Japan develop such an aircraft was, in my opinion, designed to forestall the growth of an independent Japanese stealth aircraft technology and industry. I also speculated that Japan was in a rather strong bargaining position, and that somehow, some way, it would acquire stealth aircraft technology, if not from the United States, then from someone else, or by developing it on its own.

In the larger scheme of things, what Japanese rearmament really represents is a blow against one of the USA's only remaining manufactured exports: arms.

Now Mr. S.S. sends this article which indicates a similar nasty development is under way in Europe:

Germany shouldn’t buy the F-35, Europe needs military independence – Airbus Defense CEO

The crucial part of the story:

The CEO of Airbus Defense urged Europe to keep its military independence and warned Germany not to procure F-35s from the US, arguing it would kill the Franco-German effort to build their own fifth-generation jet. “As soon as Germany becomes an F-35 nation, cooperation on all combat aircraft issues with France is dead,” Dirk Hoke, the CEO of Airbus Defense and Space at Airbus Group, told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. “Europe needs to define its sovereignty more clearly and state that we need to remain independent in defense and space,” Hoke said, referring to the joint Franco-German project to develop a fifth-generation fighter, according to the newspaper. France and Germany unveiled plans to develop a next-generation European fighter jet in July of last year. While little is known about the new plane’s layout and features, it is understood the jet would replace the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon, rival fourth-generation jets that compete on international markets.

If one has been following the F-35 boondoggle, one only hopes that Germany won't jump on the bandwagon. But there are other indicators that the USA's long dominance of the arms export industry, particularly in Europe, may be coming to an end. Germany, along with Italy, did not join France and the UK in the recent missile bombardment of Syria. In fact, there are stories that elements of the Bundestag concluded the Franco-British-American action was a violation of international law. That's the public story. But behind the closed doors in the corridors of power in Berlin, I suspect that many German defense mandarins are coming to the same conclusion that I suspect that Japan came to a few years ago prior to launching its own rearmament: the USA is a rogue empire, and Germany simply can no longer rely upon it for its defense or rely upon it to act responsibly on the world stage. Buying the F-35 under these circumstances would, at best, be a stopgap measure, but as the CEO of Airbus Defense also points out, it would deal a severe setback to growing Franco-German military technology and defense coordination. Under such circumstances, it would be better to continue to cooperate with France in the development of an independent and European technology, than become reliant upon the USA. That means not only dwindling arms export markets for American technology in Europe, but a real test for Europe, namely, whether a coordinated military will result in a coordinated foreign policy. The recent British and French participation in the Rothschild Crypto-State's strikes against Syria, and the German and Italian rejection of participation, suggests that the glorious plans for an EU military and coordinated policy dictated in Paris and London, might not pan out either. For the moment, Germany and France will continue to cooperate on military technological development. But as long as Paris continues to function as a lap-poodle for London and Washington, don't expect Germany's large defense contractors to sit idly by and wait for more "euro-solutions." And gee, isn't it interesting that Japan may be in the market for some defense contract and licensing agreements. Watch for it: Mitsubishi in talks with Rheinmetall A.G. and Airbus... See you on the flip side...